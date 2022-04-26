Hierro on tonight’s game: “Being able to rest in the League may benefit Real Madrid”

Real Madrid legend Fernando Hierro was on Radio MARCA tonight before the game to give his thoughts on tonight’s mammoth clash vs Manchester City in the Etihad Stadium. Here are some quick quotes before the game starts:

On Pep Guardiola

“He has always been a player with a very clear way of playing, with a very clear system. He has a way of understanding football and that has been shaped throughout his career. Pep Guardiola is ahead of his time.”

On Carlo Ancelotti’s tactics

“The same things were said about Zidane, about Del Bosque... but they are coaches who have won the Champions League. It is a different club and it is a way of philosophy. What is clear is that they are all wonderful coaches.”

Who are the favourites to advance to the final?

“Well, in the semifinals you’re already close to the final, and you can see how hard it is to eliminate teams. There is equality between them, and the challenge for both is enormous. For Real Madrid, being able to rest in the league may benefit them, although this tie will be resolved by the details.”