Managing Madrid Podcast: City Post-game (1st leg)

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Eduardo Alvarez discuss:

- The performances of the entire backline

- Did we believe in a comeback at 2-0?

- Toni Kroos’s role and why it was problematic

- Solutions to the Kroos problem

- Wingback matchups

- Vinicius Jr vs Fernandinho and Vinicius’s overall performance

- Eder Militao’s performance. What is happening?

- A breakdown of every single goal scored and conceded

- How big are Karim Benzema’s balls?

- Will Eduardo Camavinga be a starter next season?

- Are we worried about Casemiro’s press resistancy in the 2nd leg?

- Manchester City’s adjustments

- Should we rest players vs Espanyol?

- Antonio Rudiger

- And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Eduardo Alvarez (@Alvarez)