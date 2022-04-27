Benzema: “We need the fans and we’ll win, which will be magical”

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema talked to the press after the 4-3 loss to Manchester City in the first leg of the Champions League Semifinals. Benzema wanted to send a message to the fans ahead of next week’s crucial return leg.

“Losing a game is never good because we’re excited about our chances of winning the Champions League. The most important thing is that we never gave in. We’ve now got to go back to the Bernabéu, where we’ll need the fans more than ever and we’re going to win, which will be magical,” said the attacker.

The attacker scored a key penalty late in the game just three days after missing twice from the spot. Benzema explained that confidence is crucial.

“I always say that if you don’t take the penalties, you’ll never miss one. It’s a mental confidence thing and I’ve got great confidence in my ability,” he added.

Benzema concluded his media availability by trying to explain what went wrong in the game, with Madrid struggling a lot against City’s pressing.

“If you go into a game without confidence, they’ll go and score two goals against you because they’re a good side and they press you hard at home. We lacked a little bit of everything: ambition, pressing and confidence,” he said.