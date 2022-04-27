Managing Madrid Podcast: Loan-tracker: Reinier appears! Plus Brahim / Kubo / Odriozola updates

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Matt Wiltse discusses:

- Reinier Jesus returns to the starting XI vs Bayern Munich

- Positives and Negatives from Reinier’s performance

- The last three weeks under Aguirre for Takefusa Kubo

- Pivotal relegation win: Mallorca vs Alaves

- Kubo returns to the XI and overall performance

- Brahim’s last three weeks at AC Milan

- Return to the XI vs Lazio

- Rumors on Real Madrid return

- Alvaro Odriozola return from injury

- Assist for Saponara

- Prediction regarding the future of Fran Garcia

Hosts this week:

Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)