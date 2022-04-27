Guardiola: “We will have to take advantage of them more”

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola spoke to the press after his side beat Real Madrid 4 - 3 in the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals. Guardiola was full of praise for his team, but emphasized many times that playing against Real Madrid means you don’t have the same margin of error. Also said things like “This is Madrid”. Full quotes below.

“It was a great game, with two teams with a lot of quality and incredible personality,” Guardiola said. “The result is what it is. We will rest, we will have our game against Leeds and we will travel to Spain next week. In my experience, to win this competition You have to overcome situations that football offers you and you can’t wait. The result could have been better, but this is Madrid. We played very well.

“We failed a lot, yes, but we created many opportunities. We will have to take advantage of them more. We are not going to complain about the result. I am very proud and incredibly happy. The whole world has seen us against a team with a lot of experience and we have done everything to win, with and without the ball.

“I’m not worried about missed chances... Football is like that, it’s about results. We’ve played exceptionally, no one can say our football hasn’t been very good. We can play very well at the Bernabéu, we need to. We may have to increase our level to reach the final, this competition demands that of you. We have to specify the opportunities, we had them clear. But I want to convince my players that we have won and that They don’t have to lower their arms; they have to go to the Bernabéu with their heads held high. They can also score three goals in ten minutes.

“No one can say that they did not enjoy the match. Congratulations to Real Madrid and Manchester City for what we have achieved today. But this are two games. You have to go there and have a better result than the one from today.

“Regardless of what happened today we knew it was going to be very difficult, but we will try. That’s for sure.”

Guardiola also explained why he was so upset with the fourth official when Vinicius Jr scored his wonder goal.

“Many things happened. There was a throw-in (that Guardiola said should’ve been given to City) and then they scored... But then I apologized to the referee. There are many emotions, he was beside me.”