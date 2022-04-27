Jordi Cruyff on Real Madrid: “It’s not luck”

Jordi Cruyff, on the inauguration of a project entitled Cruyff Court Constaní, which aims to provide artificial turfs for kids to play on in Tarragona, was asked several questions about the sporting direction of Barcelona, but naturally also about Real Madrid.

Cruyff was asked about his thoughts on Real Madrid progressing as far as they have, and scoring three goals at the Etihad last night.

“When you’ve already had a few qualifying rounds in a row like this, it’s not luck,” Cruyff said. “In the end it’s a quality, that you have to believe, have character, mentality, not giving up... you also have to have a little luck, that the ball enters the goal for you or it doesn’t go in on the other end. But when it’s repetitive, it’s quality, it’s not luck anymore.”

Cruyff also answered a question about whether or not Barcelona can sign Real Madrid target Erling Haaland.

“The president has already answered, so in the end there is no need to answer. He has already said it.

“I neither confirm nor rule out. I’m more into the template.”