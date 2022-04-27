General Admission Tickets For Our Toronto Podcast Now On Sale

Toronto is the last stop on our Managing Madrid Podcast World Tour. This has been an amazing experience, and as it’s coming to an end, we want to remind you that after Toronto wraps up, we’re done for a while. So If you’ve been itching to make it out to one of these podcasts and haven’t been able to, we highly recommend you to jump in and make the trip from wherever you are in Canada. This will likely be your last chance.

General Admission tickets end on May 6th. After that, prices go up. If you can book your tickets this month, you not only save money, but you also help us with some of the logistical planning.

The biggest Real Madrid podcast in the world is coming back to Toronto!

About this event

We’re coming back, Toronto! This time, we’re planning on doing an end-of-season review on the last weekend of May. At that time, the season will be over (unless Real Madrid make the Champions League final, in which case, even better!).

Please leave the last weekend of May free. Right now we’re narrowing down the venue to two locations, and based on what we get, will either host the podcast on Saturday night, or Sunday mid-day.

See you soon, T-Dot!