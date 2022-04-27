Alaba doubtful for return leg against Manchester City -report

Real Madrid defender David Alaba suffered a set back on his pre-existent groin injury during last night’s match against Manchester City in the first leg of the Champions League’s Semifinals. Alaba should now be considered ‘doubtful’ for the return leg, which will be played next Wednesday.

The defender struggled all game long and it was quite clear that he did not have any kind of confidence on his body, which makes sense considering that he was a game-time decision all week long. Alaba was forced to leave the game after the first 45 minutes and Nacho replaced him on the field.

If he can’t recover in time for the return leg, expect Nacho to start alongside Eder Militao in the center of the team’s defensive line. Real Madrid are not trailing 4-3 on aggregate and they will need a much better defensive performance next week if they want to advance to the Final.