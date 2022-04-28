Guti explains Real Madrid’s Champions League DNA: “That shirt gives you wings”

Former Real Madrid player Guti went on El Chiringuito late last night to discuss many Real Madrid topics, and mostly, to express how Real Madrid always find ways to win Champions League games when things aren’t going their way.

“I felt that you could go as far as you wanted,” Guti said of the added powers he felt when wearing the shirt. “Real Madrid, that shirt, transmits it to you: that no matter how bad things go, even if they don’t turn out for you, that shirt gives you wings and makes you go fight back against difficult moments to fight to win. The DNA of Real Madrid, and, above all, in the Champions League, exists, and the magical nights at the Bernabéu exist. Hopefully that’s the case. This year we are abusing it and I don’t know if this time it will happen, but I trust that the Real Madrid is going to fight.”

Guti also provided his analysis of the Manchester City - Real Madrid game on Tuesday night.

“City showed that they have a great team and a great coach like Guardiola who likes to control the match,” Guti explained. “Those movements they make when the striker comes to receive the ball and the attacking midfielder breaks into space... It’s a a very hard-working and very good team. Real Madrid probably don’t have as great a team but they have a lot of gunpowder up front. City was afraid every time Madrid went on the counterattack. Madrid scored three goals because they came three times, if they come six times, they’ll makes six goals, for sure.”