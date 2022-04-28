Alaba’s return for the 2nd leg remains in doubt

As Real Madrid continue preparations for a potential title-clinching games vs Espanyol on Saturday, they do so with most of the squad at their disposal.

But while that is the case, an injury to a key figure in Carlo Ancelotti’s defensive line, David Alaba, is proving to be problematic, still. The Austrian wasn’t 100% fit against Manchester City and was taken off due to injury at half-time in the first leg. While there was optimism after the game that Alaba’s substitution was a precaution and nothing more, he continues to struggle.

Today Alaba had discomfort again in Valdebebas in his groin, and it remains to be seen whether he can recover in time for the second leg next week.

The good news: Casemiro is back, and, though he may not feature against Espanyol on Saturday, should return for the Champions League.

Elsewhere in the squad, Luka Jovic trained alone outdoors today, while Eden Hazard continues his recovery from surgery.