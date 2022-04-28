Casemiro will be available against Manchester City

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro will be available when the team hosts Manchester City in the return leg of the Champions League Semifinals next Wednesday, club sources told Managing Madrid. Casemiro has already recovered from the muscle injury which kept him out of the team’s last three games and is now working to improve his confidence and conditioning for the crucial return leg.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti could even have him at his disposal for Saturday’s home match against Espanyol, but the Italian coach will not risk him as Madrid will be expected to make heavy rotations in that match. Los Blancos could conquer the 2021-2022 La Liga title with a draw, so Ancelotti will almost certainly prioritize next Wednesday’s match.

Real Madrid have a 4-3 deficit on aggregate and will need Casemiro’s presence against City’s midfield line. The midfielder will be crucial for Madrid to stand a chance and earn their ticket to the 2022 Champions League Final.