Managing Madrid Podcast: Another Casemiro discussion; Benzema’s carry-job vs Ronaldo’s; Mendy dilemma

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

- Karim Benzema this season vs Cristiano Ronaldo’s best season

- Is Eder MIlitao a solution at right back?

- Who starts if EVERYONE is healthy in the backline next season, including Rudiger?

- How good is Ferland Mendy actually?

- Who are the next leaders?

- Another Casemiro discussion

- An era of free transfers?

- Will Kylian Mbappe change our playing style?

- And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)