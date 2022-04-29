OPEN THREAD: April 29, 2022

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Ezek lx, NeRObutBlanco or Kung_Fu_Zizou.

MINO RIOLA ISN’T DEAD!

He’s still alive and in the hospital according to Riola himself. Please vet the news you read. The media have killed him twice in 4 months, but he keeps coming back. The world media is always trying to be first to report things, even if they’re wrong.

PSG N’ POCH

Pochettino has said he’ll be at PSG next season but at the same time, there are strong rumors that PSG are already finalizing his sack after helping them win back the Ligue 1 title. Personally, i think he’s going to leave and both PSG and Poch are just playing the media.

THE ROAD TO LA LIGA

Well it’s been long, hard, shaky and heart racing but we’re finally there. With Espanyol left on the road to clenching La Liga.

CASEHERO IS BACK!

With Casemiro returning to the team for next weeks 2nd leg against city. He will be very crucial to the team.

JOVIC

Bayern are interested in signing Jovic as rumors of Lewandowki’s departure increase.