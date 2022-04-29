Rudiger set to sign a four-year, €9 million/season deal with Real Madrid -report

German defender Antonio Rudiger is about to sign a four-year , €9 million/season contract with Real Madrid and the deal is all but confirmed, according to a report first published on MARCA and later confirmed by Fabrizio Romano.

Club sources told Managing Madrid that the reports are accurate and that Rudiger’s signing for Real Madrid will not be official before the end of the season, similarly to what happened when David Alaba became a Real Madrid player. Both sides are still negotiating the possibility of including a clause which would extend Rudiger’s contract for an additional season.

Rudiger is 29 years old and will be a huge addition to the team’s depth on defense. Madrid have struggled whenever Ferland Mendy hasn’t been available and Rudiger’s signing would solve that, as Alaba could easily replace the Frenchman on the left flank of the team’s defensive line.

In fact, that might actually be Ancelotti’s plan. If that’s the case, Rudiger would play alongside Militao with Alaba being a bigger offensive threat than Mendy on the left-back position.