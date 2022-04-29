Real Madrid announce squad for La Liga match against Espanyol

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Saturday’s match against Espanyol in La Liga.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Diego.

Defenders: Carvajal, Vallejo, Marcelo, F. Mendy and Gila.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Casemiro, Valverde, Lucas V., D. Ceballos, Isco and Camavinga.

Forwards: Benzema, Asensio, Vini Jr., Rodrygo and Mariano.

As expected, Casemiro is back with the team. Coach Carlo Ancelotti did not reveal whether or not he will be making heavy rotations in this game, but Madrid will neither either Gila or Casemiro to play as center-backs alongside Jesus Vallejo.

This is the first match ball for Los Blancos, who will conquer the 2021-2022 La Liga title with a draw. If that’s the case, Madrid would receive a guard of honor from Atletico de Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano, so Los Blancos will definitely want to give their fans those bragging rights and clinch the title against Espanyol.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 04/30/2022

Time: 16:15 CEST, 10:15pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.