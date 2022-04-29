Churros y Tácticas Podcast: This Real Madrid UCL run compared to other seasons; Barca’s renewals

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

- How does this season’s Champions League run compare to previous title-winning years for Real Madrid?

- Are Real Madrid on Manchester City’s level?

- The decision to switch to a Final Four format for the Champions League

- Revisiting the Super League idea and its pitfalls

- Should Real Madrid renew Dani Ceballos?

- Barcelona’s renewals and extensions

- Ronald Araujo

- And more.

Enjoy the raw Churros and thanks for supporting the show.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

