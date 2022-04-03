Open Thread: April 3, 2022

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d love to treat to ramen: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Ezek Ix or your truly.

One Step Closer, Albeit in an Unconvincing Manner

After an international break that felt like an eternity of applying icepacks following the trashing in the Bernabeu, Saturday evening saw Los Blancos face Celta, a competent team in their own home turf. The visitors took the three points home, but was the display convincing? Dominant? Heck no. One thing I’ll personally take away (once again) is that we can’t press to save our lives.

European roundup: Benzema returns Real Madrid to winning ways https://t.co/DJpGNt9554 — Guardian sport (@guardian_sport) April 2, 2022

Other than the above, get ready Madridistas, cause there’s a burst stream of comments and accusations coming our way regarding the three (yes, THREE) penalties Real were awarded. Look, we haven’t been given plenty of penalties that should have been called in quite a few games recently, but three penalties given in a game in favor of the giant... yeah, it’s bound to raise a few eyebrows. But what do you think? Were those the right calls?

Real Madrid have been awarded THREE penalties in one game pic.twitter.com/UGYVYKNXFR — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 2, 2022

He’s great, though I’d rather see us pursuing someone younger for that position - a la Tchouameni.

Real Madrid 'keeping tabs on Kante as Chelsea star nears end of deal #ChelseaFC https://t.co/f51fOZHXEE — The Sun - Chelsea (@SunChelsea) April 2, 2022

