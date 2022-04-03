Courtois: “We lack intensity sometimes and Chelsea are good at that”

Thibaut Courtois spoke to the media after Real Madrid went into Balaidos and snatched a 1 - 2 win over Celta. Naturally, he was asked about the referee controversy, the performance of the team, and the upcoming game vs Chelsea.

On the referee

“The first and the second, yes (they were penalties).” Courtois said of the penalties which were called. “Perhaps the third is the one that is more difficult to see from my goal, but if you put your foot in the challenge....

“I make a save and push it to the post,” Courtois explained on Celta’s disallowed goal. “Iago Aspas is the one who tries to get in the way of the ball and it is offside”.

The team’s performance

“We have suffered here, all the games I have played here have been very tough.” Courtois said of his analysis of the game. “I don’t know if we deserved to win because in the first half I made two saves.

”Celta move the ball well, they are very intense and in the first half we didn’t press well. They could always play and we made it a little complicated. In the end these are three very important points and we can continue. On Wednesday there is the Champions League”.

On the upcoming game vs Chelsea

“Today winning is important,” the Belgian said. “Chelsea lost at home but they will be very strong for Wednesday. We lack intensity sometimes and Chelsea are good at that...”.