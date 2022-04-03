Nolito: “They gave three penalties and the third one was laughable”

Celta Vigo were not happy after their 1 - 2 defeat to Real Madrid at Balaidos on Saturday night. There were numerous complaints from various players, and Nolito, the goalscorer, did not hold back — taking shots at the referee multiple times.

“We were not as satisfied as we wanted to be because we played a great game but we lost,” Nolito said. “We wanted to win and we deserved the draw. They gave three penalties and the third one was laughable. Although we are Celta, we deserve respect. That’s enough.

“We played a great game and we deserve respect from the referees, just as we respect them. We’re a humble team but we deserve respect. It’s already difficult to compete against Real Madrid or Barcelona, ​​who are among the best teams in the world, and on this occasion there are moments that are laughable. They have disrespected us. That’s clear.

“We all make mistakes, including me, but the referees also make mistakes. Today’s decision could have gone to the VAR to rectify the call, or at least, to see if it’s a penalty or not.”