Valverde: “It’s always difficult to win in Vigo”

Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde talked to the press after the team’s 1-2 win against Celta, which allowed Madrid to bounce back from the 0-4 loss to Barcelona in El Clasico.

“We’re thrilled. We knew it was going to be difficult. Celta are very tough opposition, it’s a hard place to come. It’s not easy to win here. Now we have to enjoy it and rest up ahead of the Chelsea game. We knew they play very well in the middle of the park and we would have to work to have the ball in there. We created a lot of chances we didn’t take but we scored the penalties and won it, which is the most important thing,” said the midfielder.

Valverde also discussed Courtois and Benzema’s performances. The two players clearly led Real Madrid and have been the main reason why the team has such a big lead in the table.

“They’re hugely important for us. Ideally they don’t get that far and Thibaut doesn’t have much to do but it’s great to have him there because he’s a phenomenal player and a great guy. Karim has shown it time and again. He’s got the class and the bravery all great players have. Karim is one of them for sure. Sometimes when you miss, you can go missing, but he stands up and doesn’t hide in adversity,” he explained.

Valverde concluded his media debrief by sharing his thoughts on the upcoming match against Chelsea in the Champions League Quarterfinals.

“It’s a chance for us to get revenge after last year. We’ve got the players, the hunger and motivation to achieve our goal,” he said.