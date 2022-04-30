OPEN THREAD: April 30, 2022 - ROAD TO LA LIGA I

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Ezek lx, NeRObutBlanco or Kung_Fu_Zizou.

ROAD TO LA LIGA

Not much to post about today but if we beat Espanyol today, La Liga is finally ours. It’ll be good if we clinch La Liga today and then, somehow get past city to the CL final.

SEASON SUMMARY