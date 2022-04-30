Real Madrid vs Espanyol, 2022 La Liga: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid host Espanyol needing to score just a single point to clinch the 2021-2022 La Liga title.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois, Vazquez, Vallejo, Casemiro, Marcelo, Camavinga, Ceballos, Isco, Asensio, Rodrygo, Mariano.

Espanyol predicted XI: Lopez, Vidal, Calero, Cabrera, Pedrosa, Morianes, Herrera, Vilhena, Darder, Puado, De Tomas.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti will be expected to make heavy rotations, with players like Vallejo, Ceballos or even Isco expected to start. Benzema could feature in the starting lineup but it seems reasonable to give him and Vinicius Junior the chance to get some rest ahead of next Wednesday’s crucial match against Manchester City in the return leg of the Champions League Semifinals.

Espanyol’s season is all but over, given that they have already secured their presence in La Liga next year. Still, De Tomas is a quality striker who could be a threat for Madrid’s new defensive line, so Los Blancos will need to be careful.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 04/30/2022

Time: 16:15 CEST, 10:15pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

