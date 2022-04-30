Real Madrid vs Espanyol 2022 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch La Liga online

First match ball for Real Madrid. Los Blancos will conquer their 35th La Liga title with a draw —and a win— against Espanyol today, meaning that they would also receive a guard of honor from Atletico de Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano next week.

Real Madrid are clearly the favorites against Espanyol but coach Carlo Ancelotti is going to make rotations. Reserves like Jesus Vallejo, Camavinga, Ceballos, Isco and even Mariano Diaz will be expected to feature in the starting lineup, so they could need some time to figure out their chemistry on the field.

It’s clear that Madrid should still have what it takes to score at least one point and raise the trophy after what has been a very consistent La Liga season for them. Los Blancos have definitely been the best team in Spanish football this season and deserve to win the title, so the sooner they clinch it, the better.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 04/30/2022

Time: 16:15 CEST, 10:15pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

