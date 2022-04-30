CONFIRMED lineups: Real Madrid vs Espanyol, 2022 La Liga

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Espanyol in La Liga.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Vazquez, Vallejo, Casemiro, Marcelo, Camavinga, Ceballos, Modric, Asensio, Rodrygo, Mariano.

Espanyol starting XI (TBC): Lopez, Vidal, Calero, Cabrera, Pedrosa, Morianes, Herrera, Vilhena, Darder, Puado, De Tomas.

Real Madrid will win the title if they get a draw or win the game. Yes, Los Blancos will be without some key starters like Alaba, Militao or Modric, but they’re still the favorites to conquer the trophy today and receive a guard of honor from Atletico de Madrid next weekend.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 04/30/2022

Time: 16:15 CEST, 10:15pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.