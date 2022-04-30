Ancelotti: "I'm proud, but want to keep going and win more titles at Real Madrid"

Real Madrid are league champions once again and Carlo Ancelotti is delighted. After their 4-0 win over Espanyol on Saturday, the coach started his media duties by stating: “Let’s not speak for long, because I want to celebrate! I think we had a spectacular season. We were consistent and competitive in every game. I am grateful to the players for their attitude and commitment.”

Ancelotti on winning Europe’s five major leagues

The Italian wasn’t forced to speak for long, but was asked about the fact he has become the first ever coach to win the league title in Spain, Italy, England, Germany and France. On that, he said: “It’s something I am truly proud about. It means I’ve done pretty well, but I want to keep going. I’m at Real Madrid and I’m proud of that. I want to win more titles here. So, see you all on Wednesday! That’s my message for the players and the fans.”