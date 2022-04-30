Managing Madrid Podcast: CAMPEONES DE LA LIGA 2021 - 2022

This episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast is brought to you by Moxy Hotel South Beach, which is where you should be booking your stay when you come see us in Miami for the live podcast in January. Book your tickets here.

On this episode, Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse discuss:

Karim Benzema’s incredible season

An anticlimactic league title

All the people we’re happy for

The performances of Jesus Vallejo and Dani Ceballos

Did we get away with risking playing the stars?

Mariano Diaz’s performance and future

Raul de Tomas

Gareth Bale

Isco

And a ton more.

