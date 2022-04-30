GALLERY: 31 emotional Images from the celebrations at Bernabeu

Real Madrid won their 35th La Liga title tonight after a 4 - 0 win over Espanyol at the Bernabeu. The players are currently at Cibeles celebrating as we speak, and we’ll post more content later tonight once the streets are cleared.
Here are some of the best shots of a beautiful and glorious night:
Real Madrid won this season’s league title with four games to go, and en route, they won at the Camp Nou, Sanchez Pizjuan, Mestalla, and Benito Villamarin, while losing just three times all season (a league best). Real Madrid are an absolutely deserved champion, and they have the best striker, winger, and goalkeeper (at the very least) in the country.
We will continue to provide you with more analysis, in the meantime, here are some post-game links you won’t want to miss:
