Open Thread : 4 April 2022

Let’s get down to business

Real Madrid have an opportunity no matter how minuscule, to win the Champions League. It is imperative to fight to the end. We do not have the fitness challenges of last season so it would be worth it to scrap to the death in the Champions League. What have we got to lose?

The players getting ready for a difficult trip to the Bridge in a bid to avenge the beat from a year ago. Chelsea lost 1-4 at home to Brentford and while that should give us reason for optimism the Champions league is a competition where tactics and discipline can often make the difference. You make your own luck. If we repeat what we did against Celta Vigo.. God help us

The show goes on

️ Mbappé: “I won't beat Cavani until the end of the season. Next year? I don't know. No I haven't made my choice, everyone knows that. I'm thinking, there are new elements and a lot of parameters, I don't want to make a mistake.” @PVSportFR via @PSGhub pic.twitter.com/3qEXrzP7RA — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) April 3, 2022

Kylian Mbappe is enjoying his new found fame as he continues to keep the media wrapped around his finger. Can’t wait to see him light up the Bernabeu over the next decade.

Surprise surprise... The King is back!!

42 games.

⚽️ 39 goals.

14 assists.

• 3 goals vs PSG.

• 1 goal & 1 assist vs Barcelona.

• 1 goal vs Atletico.

• 1 goal vs Sevilla.

• 1 goal vs Athletic (final).

• 1 goal vs Spain.

• 1 goal vs Belgium.



Karim Benzema this season… ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/FZOgtTv0tg — TC (@totalcristiano) April 3, 2022

Earlier in the season I predicted that Karim Benzema would likely sail past Raul’s record of 323 goals before the end of the season. I had high hopes and Karim is on track to do just that. #GOATZEMA

Heading to the bridge like..

General Luka Modric and his soldiers are focused.

