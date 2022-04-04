Mbappe: “I haven’t made my decision, there are new elements to consider”

Paris Saint-Germain attacker Kylian Mbappe talked to the French press after the win against Lorient. Naturally, Mbappe was asked about his future, as he will be a free agent in just two months time.

“I haven’t made my decision, there are new elements to consider. Which elements? Just new elements,” he said as he laughed. “I’m calm, I am trying to make the best possible decision together with my family. Had I made that decision I would’ve said it and embraced it. I always do that, I don’t need to hide. I just want to make the best decision I possibly can,” he added.

It would seem that Mbappe is set to become a Real Madrid player as soon as the current 2021-2022 season ends, but there’s no such thing as certainty in the world of football and Madridistas around the world will surely hold their breath until they see the club publishing the expected Comunicado Oficial on their site.