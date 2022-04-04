Referee named for Champions League match between Chelsea and Real Madrid

UEFA have appointed French referee Clement Turpin as the man in charge of the first leg between Chelsea and Real Madrid in the Champions League Quarterfinals. This will be the fourth time he oversees a game involving Madrid.

Per Realmadrid.com

Clément Turpin will oversee the Champions League quarter-finals first leg match between Real Madrid and Chelsea at Stamford Bridge (Wednesday, 9pm CET). The Frenchman will referee our side for the fourth time in this competition.

The first time was in the 2014/15 Group Stage against Ludogorest, which Real Madrid won 4-0. The second came against Roma in the 2018/19 Group Stage with the Whites winning 2-0 away from home. The last time was in the game against Inter Milan at the Alfredo Di Stéfano in matchday three of the 2020/21 Group Stage, with Real Madrid winning 3-2.

It will be crucial for Madrid to match Chelsea’s intensity and physicality, something they weren’t able to do the last time they met, which happened a year ago in the Champions League Semifinals. Could Ancelotti use a fourth midfielder like Fede Valverde or Camavinga to help Casemiro, Kroos and Modric?