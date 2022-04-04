Ancelotti may still not travel with the team to London — report

Carlo Ancelotti’s place in London for Real Madrid’s visit to Stamford Bridge this week is in doubt, according to a report today in MARCA.

The report states that Ancelotti, who is recovering from COVID-19, doesn’t have symptoms, and even though it is not required for him to test negative to join the group, the club want to be cautious, and won’t bring him back in the squad until he receives a negative test. Later today it is expected that he’ll take another PCR test, and by then, there will be more information regarding his status.

It may very well be the case that Ancelotti does end up in London, but a day later. As things stand, the squad will be in London on Tuesday to do their nominal pre-match trainings and press conferences. Carlo may arrive a day later. Of course, that means he won’t be part of the pre-match presser — but possibly post game. Davide, who took over head coaching duties vs Celta Vigo, did not attend the press conferences for that game, and if the club decide to do the same this week, it will be interesting to see how UEFA will deal with that.