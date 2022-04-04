Real Madrid announce squad for Champions League match against Chelsea

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Wednesday’s match against Chelsea in the first leg of the Champions League Quarterfinals.

REAL MADRID SQUAD LIST:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Fuidias.

Defenders: Carvajal, E. Militão, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Marcelo and Mendy.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Casemiro, Valverde, Lucas V., D. Ceballos and Camavinga.

Attackers: Benzema, Asensio, Bale, Vini Jr., Rodrygo and Mariano.

Isco Alarcon and Luka Jovic are the team’s only absences in this squad list. Real Madrid are still waiting to see if coach Carlo Ancelotti can test negative for Covid-19 so that he can travel to the UK and coach the squad at Stamford Bridge.

If he can’t, expect assistant coach Davide Ancelotti to replace him, although it’s clear that he will be in constant communication with Carlo, who will also decide the starting lineup and the overall game plan for this first leg against Chelsea.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 04/06/2022

Time: 21:00 CET (local time), 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Stamford Bridge, London, UK.

Available TV: TUDN (USA), Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, TUDN.com (USA), Fubo.TV (USA).

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.