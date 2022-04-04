VIDEO: Chelsea vs Real Madrid Preview

READ: Kiyan’s tactical preview for the 1st leg vs Chelsea
We wanted to get this out sooner, but glad we were still able to publish it with two days ahead of the Chelsea game. Here’s a quick pre-game discussion from Kiyan Sobhani, Diego Lorijn, and Lucas Navarrete (with plenty more coverage coming your way). If you want some behind-the-scenes from Stamford Bridge this week, make sure to follow Kiyan on Instagram. We’re also doing a post-game podcast live on Zoom once the pressers are over.
VIDEO PREVIEW:
This was a brief compilation from two separate podcasts last week: 1) The Churros y Tácticas Podcast for Patrons; and 2) The Managing Madrid Podcast for Patrons.
Enjoy, subscribe, and comment, and let us know your thoughts on the above video.
Subscribe to the Managing Madrid Podcast on Apple: https://apple.co/3tJ6qY9
Subscribe to the Managing Madrid Podcast on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/364lzLx
Subscribe to the Churros y Tácticas Podcast on Apple
Subscribe to the Churros y Tácticas Podcast on Spotify
Join the Patreon army for a ton on bonus content: Patreon.com/ChurrosyTacticas
Join the Patreon army for a ton on bonus content: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid
Book your tickets to these cities on the Managing Madrid Podcast world tour:
Chicago, April: https://bit.ly/3tORCqT
Mumbai, May: https://bit.ly/3vVQp3O
Toronto, May: https://bit.ly/34v01r0
Loading comments...