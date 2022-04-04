 clock menu more-arrow no yes

VIDEO: Chelsea vs Real Madrid Preview

By Managing Madrid, Kiyan Sobhani, and Lucas Navarrete
Diego Lorijn, Churros y Tácticas
Chelsea v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Leg Two Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

READ: Kiyan’s tactical preview for the 1st leg vs Chelsea

We wanted to get this out sooner, but glad we were still able to publish it with two days ahead of the Chelsea game. Here’s a quick pre-game discussion from Kiyan Sobhani, Diego Lorijn, and Lucas Navarrete (with plenty more coverage coming your way). If you want some behind-the-scenes from Stamford Bridge this week, make sure to follow Kiyan on Instagram. We’re also doing a post-game podcast live on Zoom once the pressers are over.

VIDEO PREVIEW:

This was a brief compilation from two separate podcasts last week: 1) The Churros y Tácticas Podcast for Patrons; and 2) The Managing Madrid Podcast for Patrons.

Enjoy, subscribe, and comment, and let us know your thoughts on the above video.

