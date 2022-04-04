VIDEO: Chelsea vs Real Madrid Preview

We wanted to get this out sooner, but glad we were still able to publish it with two days ahead of the Chelsea game. Here’s a quick pre-game discussion from Kiyan Sobhani, Diego Lorijn, and Lucas Navarrete (with plenty more coverage coming your way). If you want some behind-the-scenes from Stamford Bridge this week, make sure to follow Kiyan on Instagram. We’re also doing a post-game podcast live on Zoom once the pressers are over.

VIDEO PREVIEW:

This was a brief compilation from two separate podcasts last week: 1) The Churros y Tácticas Podcast for Patrons; and 2) The Managing Madrid Podcast for Patrons.

Enjoy, subscribe, and comment, and let us know your thoughts on the above video.

Subscribe to the Managing Madrid Podcast on Apple: https://apple.co/3tJ6qY9

Subscribe to the Managing Madrid Podcast on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/364lzLx

Subscribe to the Churros y Tácticas Podcast on Apple

Subscribe to the Churros y Tácticas Podcast on Spotify

Join the Patreon army for a ton on bonus content: Patreon.com/ChurrosyTacticas

Join the Patreon army for a ton on bonus content: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid

Book your tickets to these cities on the Managing Madrid Podcast world tour:

Chicago, April: https://bit.ly/3tORCqT

Mumbai, May: https://bit.ly/3vVQp3O

Toronto, May: https://bit.ly/34v01r0