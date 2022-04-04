Vinicius Tobias: “The future awaits me, I’m ready to shine”

New Real Madrid signing Vinicius Tobias officially announced his Real Madrid journey on his social media today. The Brazilian right-back, who has been unable to play for Shakhtar because of the war in Ukraine, will play for Raul Gonzalez’s Castilla side, and many fans are excited to see what he can do at that level — especially given that he’s just a call up away if needed until 2023.
Here is Vinicius Tobias’s full statement on his social media:
Even in all difficulties, I never stopped being a dreamer.
I made my dream my destiny. And, today, I can say that that kid from Ermelino Matarazzo will wear the shirt of the biggest club in the world.
Thank you to everyone who supported me at all times, especially to my wife and family.
And I couldn’t help but thank Shakhtar and wish the warrior Ukrainian people a lot of strength.
The future awaits me, I’m ready to shine.
!Hala Madrid!
