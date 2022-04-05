 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Big Ears Thread : 5 April 2022

Tuesday Edition of The Daily Merengue

By Kung_Fu_Zizou
Ferland Mendy, Karim Benzema
Real Madrid C.F.

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Ezek lx, NeRObutBlanco and YoSnail

This is a typical Real Madrid Champions League campaign in many ways. Nobody believes Real Madrid has any right to fight for the trophy. Our domestic form has been helped by the underwhelming displays of our adversaries. Many fans have written off half the squad and it is hard to see beyond the love of club how we will exorcise Chelsea over the two legs let alone the demons lying in wait beyond the quarterfinals.

But seriously... Is anyone saying it can’t be done? - KFZ

Where we left things..

It would not be an overstatement to say we were handily beaten by a disciplined Chelsea side who happened to be en route to a CL trophy.

Where we’re taking things..

The Champions League is our competition. We believe as long as the match is in progress that Real Madrid can win. We have the spirit of victory in the Champions League. We need to put Chelsea behind us, lest they start believing they have some superiority over the Kings of Europe.

The lower reaches of Real Madrid

Arribas on road to stardom.. somewhere

Another one! Vinicius at Right-Back.. Tobias has arrived

Vinicius Tobias, affectionately known as Toby or Tobias has arrived at the biggest club in the world.

I hope Vinicius Tobias has a long stay with Real Madrid. He’s made it to the big time. Now he’s gotta kick the door in and make it count.

Couldn’t leave this bit out. Charm offensive?

Karim has never been short of words when talking about his fellow Frenchman.

