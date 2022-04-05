The Big Ears Thread : 5 April 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

This is a typical Real Madrid Champions League campaign in many ways. Nobody believes Real Madrid has any right to fight for the trophy. Our domestic form has been helped by the underwhelming displays of our adversaries. Many fans have written off half the squad and it is hard to see beyond the love of club how we will exorcise Chelsea over the two legs let alone the demons lying in wait beyond the quarterfinals. But seriously... Is anyone saying it can’t be done? - KFZ

Where we left things..

Next up, Real Madrid at home in the #UCL. pic.twitter.com/7CgwtdahzX — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 4, 2022

It would not be an overstatement to say we were handily beaten by a disciplined Chelsea side who happened to be en route to a CL trophy.

Where we’re taking things..

The Champions League is our competition. We believe as long as the match is in progress that Real Madrid can win. We have the spirit of victory in the Champions League. We need to put Chelsea behind us, lest they start believing they have some superiority over the Kings of Europe.

The lower reaches of Real Madrid

Arribas on road to stardom.. somewhere

Sergio Arribas with Castilla this season:



✅28 games

⏱2416 minutes

⚽️13 goals

️5 assists

Castilla’s top-scorer

top- scorer of of the group 2 of Primera RFEF & joint top-scorer of Primera RFEF

Goal or Assist every 134 minutes



What a season from Arribas! pic.twitter.com/scohY1IqXl — Real Madrid Fabrica (@FabricaMadrid) April 4, 2022

Another one! Vinicius at Right-Back.. Tobias has arrived

Welcome to Real Madrid, Vinícius Tobias ✅⚪️ pic.twitter.com/ES0zUklYJn — Real Madrid Fabrica (@FabricaMadrid) April 4, 2022

Vinicius Tobias, affectionately known as Toby or Tobias has arrived at the biggest club in the world.

Welcome to Real Madrid, Vinicius Tobias pic.twitter.com/vlXt4zSF8n — Youn (@YounRM) April 1, 2022

I hope Vinicius Tobias has a long stay with Real Madrid. He’s made it to the big time. Now he’s gotta kick the door in and make it count.

Couldn’t leave this bit out. Charm offensive?

Benzema tells @hugoguillemet on L’Équipe: “I like to play with Kylian Mbappé in the national team and I would like to play with him in the club, for sure”. ⚪️ #RealMadrid



“I think we would score double or maybe even triple the goals together”. pic.twitter.com/cx4DVClRKG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 4, 2022

Karim has never been short of words when talking about his fellow Frenchman.

