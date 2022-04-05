 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Details Officially Announced For Chicago Podcast

The Managing Madrid Podcast is coming to the Windy City in April, and we now have the date, venue, and time officially announced.

By Managing Madrid
/ new
Laver Cup 2018 Chicago Launch Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Locked in! Our only stop in Chicago is happening this month! On April 16th, at 12pm at AJ Hudson’s Bar (the bar where the Chicago Peña meets), we’ll be recording an intimate Q&A-type session while also previewing the Sevilla game the day after. Please also brush up on your Real Madrid trivia as we’ll be giving away prizes!

The biggest Real Madrid podcast in the world is coming to CHICAGO!

About this event

The biggest Real Madrid podcast in the world is coming to Chicago. So everyone in Illinois and surrounding areas, make sure to save the date. We will be doing a live podcast on April 16th at 12pm at AJ Hudson’s Public House.

Reserve your spot ASAP to ensure you get in before seats fill up and prices go up. This will be our only stop in Chicago. Come and meet us and connect with out Real Madrid fans!

Date and time

Sat, 16 April 2022

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM CDT

Location

A. J. Hudson’s Public House

3801 North Ashland Avenue

Chicago, IL 60613

United States

View Map

Book your tickets to these cities on the Managing Madrid Podcast world tour:

Chicago, April

Mumbai, May

Toronto, May

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...