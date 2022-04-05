Details Officially Announced For Chicago Podcast

Locked in! Our only stop in Chicago is happening this month! On April 16th, at 12pm at AJ Hudson’s Bar (the bar where the Chicago Peña meets), we’ll be recording an intimate Q&A-type session while also previewing the Sevilla game the day after. Please also brush up on your Real Madrid trivia as we’ll be giving away prizes!

The biggest Real Madrid podcast in the world is coming to Chicago. So everyone in Illinois and surrounding areas, make sure to save the date. We will be doing a live podcast on April 16th at 12pm at AJ Hudson’s Public House.

Reserve your spot ASAP to ensure you get in before seats fill up and prices go up. This will be our only stop in Chicago. Come and meet us and connect with out Real Madrid fans!

Date and time

Sat, 16 April 2022

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM CDT

Location

A. J. Hudson’s Public House

3801 North Ashland Avenue

Chicago, IL 60613

United States

Book your tickets to these cities on the Managing Madrid Podcast world tour:

Chicago, April

Mumbai, May

Toronto, May