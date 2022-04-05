Ancelotti will not travel to London with Real Madrid’s squad

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti will not travel with the squad to London this Tuesday as he hasn’t tested negative for Covid-19 just yet. The Italian coach will be hoping to test negative before the game so that he can actually fly to London by himself and coach Real Madrid against Chelsea in the first leg of the Champions League Quarterfinals.

Without him, assistant coach Davide Ancelotti will be in charge of the squad, just like last Saturday, when Madrid earned a crucial away win against Celta Vigo. Davide and Carlo Ancelotti would be in constant communication, so the head coach should still be able to decide substitutions during the game.

Still, it’s quite clear that Ancelotti’s presence would be helpful, so Madrid will definitely be hoping that the Italian coach can deliver a negative test before the game so that he’s allowed to coach and be with his players.