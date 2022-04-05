Churros y Tácticas Podcast: How will Madrid recover from 0 - 4? Plus: Pep’s influence, and another meaningful Xavi win

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Diego Lorijn discussed:

- Was Barcelona’a 1 - 0 win over Sevilla the most meaningful win for Xavi?

- Have Real Madrid overcome the 0-4 loss to Barcelona at home?

- How big is Pep Guardiola’s influence in football?

- Atletico vs Manchester City

- Ousmane Dembele in Pro mode

- The Javi Galán news

- And more.

Kiyan Sobhani was away this week as he’s travelling to Stamford Bridge to cover the Chelsea - Real Madrid game as press for Managing Madrid.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

