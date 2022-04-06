The Vengeance Thread : 6 April 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

We’re only 5 games away from Big Ears. It will be the longest 5 games of the season. If anyone can do it and leave the rest of the world reeling.. It’s got to be Real Madrid. 13 is odd. 14 just fits better - KFZ

What time is it?!

The team will once again be without coach Carlo Ancelotti in the dugout. Karim, Marcelo and the KCM will have to have an even more telling presence for this game. Courtois explained they connect to the manager via video which is useful but cannot replace the manager’s presence on the touchline.

The players looked relaxed and good spirits. Not doubt they are excited about this game. There’s something really magical about Real Madrid in the Champions League and games like these are where the legend grows.

A souvenir for Ceballos?

Ceballos is unlikely to see any action Wednsday night and like many of his fellow comrades on the bench who are regularly unused substitutes, he will have to try and enjoy the little things instead.

Expecting big things from Big Benz

This is Karim’s team. He did the business against PSG and at times seems to operate on a different plane to that of his teammates. Karim Benzema will decide Real Madrid’s fate in the Champions League this season. It may well be unfair to put it all on him, but destiny calls. First Karim must hand Chelsea their first defeat against Real Madrid.

Game changer?

Still only 19, Camavinga has shown he’s not afraid of the big stage. In my view, he is a game changer and his mentality so far has shown him to be a good fit for the team. Against a Chelsea side that have the legs to outlast any opposition, we’re going to need the dynamic abilities of Fede and Edu.

Tchouameni? Worth it?

Real Madrid are leading the race for Aurélien Tchouaméni. He's valued at around €80m. @TeleFootball pic.twitter.com/OpyycBbSmd — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) April 5, 2022

I do not mind missing out on Tchouameni because we have a more gifted player in Camavinga and we might see Bellingham join in the near future. Tchouameni would also spell the end for Casemiro which is unlikely as the club have shown a deep desire to maintain the team around KCM.

If it were up to me I would have signed Tchouameni in January and let things lie where they fall. Top clubs are not gonna fold their arms and wait for us to pick and choose players. If we’ve learned anything from the Kylian Mbappe saga, is that if we know we need a player, we should never hesitate.

In other news

Bayern have been working on both Noussair Mazraoui and Ryan Gravenberch with Mino Raiola for weeks - kind of ‘two players package’ deal. Talks still ongoing. #FCBayern



Barcelona are waiting for Mazraoui’s final answer, while Ajax are negotiating with Bayern for Gravenberch. pic.twitter.com/0t0sOerBfc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 5, 2022

It seems like other clubs just know how to find a Right-Back. Just kidding. Real Madrid turned down the chance to sign Gravenberch earlier in the year and his now on his way to the Bete Noire in Bavaria.

