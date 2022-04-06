Ancelotti tests negative for Covid-19, will coach Real Madrid against Chelsea

Real Madrid have confirmed that coach Carlo Ancelotti has tested negative for Covid-19 and will travel to London to coach the squad when they face Chelsea in the first round of the Champions League Quarterfinals today.

Real Madrid C.F. is pleased to announce that our coach Carlo Ancelotti has returned a negative result for COVID-19, and will therefore travel to London this morning to join up with the first team.

Source: Realmadrid.com

Ancelotti didn’t travel with the rest of the squad on Tuesday as he was still testing positive. He also missed Saturday’s away match against Celta Vigo, where he was replaced by assistant coach and son Davide Ancelotti.

Although he would’ve been in constant communication with Davide had he been forced to miss the game, having Carlo Ancelotti in Stamford Bridge will be helpful for Madrid tonight. The players respect him, even after some questionable decisions taken throughout the season.

Madrid should not expect an easy game tonight and beating Chelsea over the two legs will not be easy for Los Blancos. Still, it will be interesting to see if Madrid have what it takes to beat the reigning European champions.