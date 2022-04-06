Chelsea vs Real Madrid, 2022 Champions League: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid visit Chelsea in the first leg of the Champions League Quarterfinals. The main question surrounding the team’s lineup is whether or not coach Carlo Ancelotti will start Fede Valverde on the right wing.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Vinicius, Benzema.

Chelsea predicted XI: Mendy, Christensen, Silva, Rudiger, James, Alonso, Kante, Jorginho, Mount, Ziyech, Havertz.

Valverde’s presence in the right flank of Real Madrid’s midfield will help the team’s intensity and physicality, something that will be needed against Chelsea. Casemiro, Kroos and Modric will not be enough to stop Chelsea’s midfield and Carlo Ancelotti is probably aware of the fact that he will need another midfielder, not only tonight but also in the return leg.

That could hurt the team’s offensive production as Vinicius and Benzema might be too isolated most of the game, but having a strong midfield should be a priority for Los Blancos.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 04/06/2022

Time: 21:00 CET (local time), 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Stamford Bridge, London, UK.

Available TV: TUDN (USA), Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, TUDN.com (USA), Fubo.TV (USA).

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.