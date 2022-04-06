Chelsea vs Real Madrid 2022 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch Champions League online

Real Madrid visit Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge to play the first leg of the Champions League Quarterfinals. A year ago, Thomas Tuchel’s side took care of a disappointing Real Madrid side. Chelsea ended up winning the title and Madrid lost their legendary coach Zinedine Zidane.

Neither squad has changed much this year. Los Blancos replaced Varane and Ramos with Militao and Alaba, who have been solid all year long. Chelsea signed Romelu Lukaku away from Inter but the Belgian attacker hasn’t made a big impact so far this season. Good news for Real Madrid is that Karim Benzema finally has some help on the team’s offensive line due to the blossoming of Vinicius Junior, who has become an undisputed starter.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti will almost certainly have to deploy an extra midfielder —Fede Valverde— to help Casemiro, Kroos and Modric against one of the most intense, physical teams in European football. It seems clear that Madrid will try to defend and counterattack, hoping to convert at least one of their chances in order to have a decent result for next Tuesday’s return leg at the Bernabeu.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 04/06/2022

Time: 21:00 CET (local time), 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Stamford Bridge, London, UK.

Available TV: TUDN (USA), Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, TUDN.com (USA), Fubo.TV (USA).

