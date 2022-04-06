No dinner was held between Real Madrid and Chelsea’s board

When it comes to Champions League nights, it is tradition that Real Madrid’s board (typically consisting of president Florentino Perez, CEO Jose Angel Sanchez, Director of Public Relations Emilio Butragueño) has dinner with the board of the opposing team before the game. Of course, the dinners between Real Madrid and PSG were covered extensively.

This time around, the tradition was not carried out due to sanctions that Chelsea are facing because of previous owner Roman Abramovic’s ties with Russia. Chelsea, who are going through a very tricky time, will be looking to sell the club to its new owners by May 31st.

Of course, Chelsea and Real Madrid have a solid history of transfers with each other and have been on good terms. Most recently, Eden Hazard, Thibaut Courtois, and Mateo Kovacic have played for both sides.

Tonight’s game vs Chelsea kicks-off at 9pm CET. We are covering it directly from Stamford Bridge. Join us on Zoom for the post-game podcast.