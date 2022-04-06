CONFIRMED lineups: Chelsea vs Real Madrid, 2022 Champions League

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Chelsea in the first leg of the Champions League Quarterfinals.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Vinicius, Benzema.

Chelsea starting XI (TBC): Mendy, Christensen, Silva, Rudiger, James, Alonso, Kante, Jorginho, Mount, Ziyech, Havertz.

As expected, Carlo Ancelotti has decided to add one more body to his classic three-man midfield. Valverde will start on the right wing trying to help Casemiro, Kroos and Modric against Chelsea’s intensity and physicality.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 04/06/2022

Time: 21:00 CET (local time), 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Stamford Bridge, London, UK.

Available TV: TUDN (USA), Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, TUDN.com (USA), Fubo.TV (USA).

