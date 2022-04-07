The Big Benz Thread: 7 April 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Ezek lx, NeRObutBlanco and YoSnail

Real Madrid put on a classic champions league performance after they were written off by many. It’s a Real Madrid thing - KFZ

Are you a different animal but the same beast?

Karim and Vinicius have simultaneously elevated their respective and collective levels this season. Both players always been very talented but now they’re reaching record levels and individual milestones. Vinicius and Karim are the most dangerous duo in the game right now.

Carletto’s way

| Carlo Ancelotti is the first Real Madrid manager to defeat Chelsea and a team managed by Tuchel in competitive football. pic.twitter.com/LZPHYzf1C2 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) April 6, 2022

Mr. Ancelotti stuck to his guns and rolled out a Zizou-esque lineup with Fede seemingly stationed at RW backed by KCM and flanking the surgical duo of Karim and Vinicius. This time Kroos and Modric would not wander off needlessly into enemy territory. Instead they would pick their moments and put on a high quality tactical display.

Ancelotti will have his critics but performances like these will draw admiration from even the most ardent detractors if they are in any way disposed toward the beautiful game. Bellissimo, Don Carlo!

The Big Benz

◉ First time a player has scored a Champions League hat-trick against Chelsea



◉ First time Real Madrid have beaten Chelsea



◉ First time Thomas Tuchel has lost to Real Madrid



Wow. #UCL pic.twitter.com/G9wj4N4q3d — Squawka (@Squawka) April 6, 2022

From yesterday’s thread

This is Karim’s team. He did the business against PSG and at times seems to operate on a different plane to that of his teammates. Karim Benzema will decide Real Madrid’s fate in the Champions League this season. It may well be unfair to put it all on him, but destiny calls. First Karim must hand Chelsea their first defeat against Real Madrid.

Karim Benzema for Real Madrid this season:



36 Games

⚽ 37 Goals

13 Assists pic.twitter.com/MfIc1Iqhr6 — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) April 6, 2022

“We came here to prove who Real Madrid is.” - Karim Benzema

Chelsea went into the game believing they were better than us.

"See you at home for the final result… " @Benzema on Instagram pic.twitter.com/cpMG9wPOsr — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) April 6, 2022

The second leg will be no walk in the park but as long as Karim Benzema is there.. well nothing seems impossible for this team at the moment.

The Daily Poll