Managing Madrid Podcast: Chelsea 1st leg post-game: Benzema transcends

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, Euan McTear, and Eduardo Alvarez discuss:

The Stamford Bridge away end

Carlo Ancelotti’s starting XI

Fede Valverde’s impact

Dani Carvajal’s performance

The matchups on both wings

The interceptions, tackles, and energy from Carlo’s men

Karim Benzema’s greatness in this game

Breaking down all his goals

Thomas Tuchel’s quotes after the game

Romelu Lukaku

Real Madrid’s defending of cross and set pieces

A break down of Kai Havertz’s goal

Gareth Bale

What’s gonna happen with Marco Asensio?

What was wrong with Chelsea’s approach.

Technical gifts of Fede

Should Real Madrid have a more consistent identity?

And more.

