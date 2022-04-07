Benzema: “I don’t play football to be the world’s best, I play for nights like this one”

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema talked to the press after scoring his second consecutive hat-trick in the Champions League, this time against Chelsea. Benzema paved Madrid’s way to a solid and convincing 1-3 win at Stamford Bridge and clearly earned his place among the club’s greatest legends.

“I don’t play football to be the world’s best, I play for nights like this one,” he said Benzema when asked about whether or not he’s the best attacker in the world.

“These are magical nights, just like the other game against Paris Saint-Germain at the Bernabéu. We came out tonight to win the game and to show what Real Madrid are all about and things worked out well for us because we performed well from start to finish,” he added.

The Frenchman also talked about the return leg, which will be played at the Bernabeu next Tuesday.

“We’re in good shape and fought until the very end. We came into the game to win and when Madrid take that approach it’s really positive for us. We now face a game in front of our fans, at our stadium and will be giving our all to win the game, which is also a very important one,” he explained.

Benzema revealed that his miss during the first half was tough for him to swallow. Luckily, he scored Madrid’s third goal early in the second half, earning redemption.

“The three goals are really important. I’m most pleased about scoring the third because I missed one in the first half and I was thinking about that. It’s important to score goals. Then I got another chance and I scored, so I’m really pleased,” he said.