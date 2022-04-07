Real Madrid want Brahim Diaz to return this summer—report

Real Madrid are looking to bring Brahim Diaz back to the club this summer, according to a report from Sergio Santos of AS. The loan agreement between Real Madrid and AC Milan was for two years, with Milan holding a purchase option at the end of the two year period and Madrid holding a re-purchase option. According to the report from AS, there does exist a “gentleman’s agreement” between the two clubs, due to their excellent relationship, where Real Madrid, if desired, could recall the player early. The ultimate decision would come down to the player, Brahim, with his preferred option being respected.

Brahim Diaz has it clear in his mind, if he returns to Real Madrid, he wants an important role. If the 22-year-old from Malaga sees himself without a spot in the Real Madrid squad, then he will stay another year with AC Milan. The player still has a desire to convince Luis Enrique, who has called him up once before, that he is worthy of a spot on the plane to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup.

The news that Real Madrid want to bring back the playmaker comes at a strange time. Brahim Diaz has been in poor form, the player has not scored a goal since September, despite playing 28 matches since his last goal vs Venezia on September 22nd. He has only managed a couple of assists in that time frame. Despite his early season exploits, it has been an underwhelming season from Brahim who never found his rhythm again after contracting COVID in October. There were even reports from Italy, that AC Milan wanted to lower the purchase price for the player.

It is highly unlikely that Brahim would have a starting role at Madrid, with the probable arrival of Kylian Mbappe making minutes in the attack even harder to come by. Though, if Marco Asensio and Eden Hazard depart the club alongside Gareth Bale, there will be openings on the wing for Rodrygo and Brahim to fill in when injuries or fatigue hit. Whether or not Brahim is willing to fill that type of role is up to the player.