AC Milan in contact with Marco Asensio over potential transfer

AC Milan are interested in brining Marco Asensio to the Italian capital this summer, according to a report from Italian journalist, Matteo Moretto. Paolo Maldini, the AC Milan sporting director, has personally contact the player and his environment. With Asensio’s contract set to expire in one year (2023), the Italian club feel a deal is there to be cut with Real Madrid.

Paolo Maldini wants to replicate the type of transfer that was achieved with Theo Hernandez. Theo was brought to AC Milan via a transfer from Real Madrid, when many felt underwhelmed by his progression or development as a player. Since then, Theo Hernandez has transformed into one of the best attacking left backs in the world and has even earned a starting spot in the French national team. Although slightly older, Maldini feels the same can be achieved with Marco Asensio and that there is untapped potential waiting to be released at the Italian club. The right wing has been a position of needed reinforcement for AC Milan with Junior Messiahs and Alexis Saelemaekers, the two primary options.

Real Madrid have made Marco Asensio a renewal offer, but have provided terms that are reportedly not favorable to the player. With only one year left on his deal, there is interest from English clubs like Arsenal and Tottenham, as well as AC Milan. With Kylian Mbappe’s likely arrival at the club, Asensio will have to decide what type of role he wants in the future — to be an impact player off the bench or a protagonist at another club. A big summer decision awaits, with a domino effect likely impacting the future of Brahim Diaz.