Militao escapes injury, could be available against Getafe

Real Madrid defender Eder Militao has avoided any kind of serious injury, as the tests done today on his physical issue revealed. The Brazilian center-back was forced to leave the match against Chelsea in obvious pain and Real Madrid’s coaching staff were holding their breath, but Militao might even be available to face Getafe this Saturday, club sources told Managing Madrid.

However, the team’s coaching staff will be tempted to give Militao some rest and take a cautious approach, given that he is a yellow card away from missing next week’s crucial away match against Sevilla. That, combined with the fact that he might still be in pain, could increase Nacho’s chances of featuring in the starting lineup alongside David Alaba.

Militao will have to miss Tuesday’s return leg against Chelsea with a suspension, given that he saw a yellow card last night when he was just one booking away from being suspended.